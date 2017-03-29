Suspended West Des Moines Principals Accused of Assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- West Des Moines School officials won't say why two high school principals are suspended but a police report could shed some light on the matter.

Valley Southwoods Principal Mitch Kuhnert and Associate Principal Bryan Stearns were both put on administrative leave on Friday. The school district says the two will remain on leave until an investigation into a complaint about the administrators is complete. They didn't say what the investigation entails.

However a police report obtained by Channel 13 on Wednesday does offer details on an incident involving Kuhnert and Stearns. According to the report the two administrators detained a student in the nurse's office last week during the school day. A juvenile student claims in the report he suffered injuries at the hands of Kuhnert and Stearns and accuses them of assault. However officers say witness statements and surveillance video show the men used legal means to "deescalate" a situation involving the student.

A letter sent to parents today reveals that a "student-staff interaction" on school grounds is the reason for the investigation.