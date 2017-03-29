× WHO Radio Focus on Farm To Market Producers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- Hy-Vee at George Mills Parkway and I-35 held an event to focus on all the local producers who provide food here.

WHO Radio’s Van and Bonnie were on hand to help focus on all the local food producers, such as Picket Fence Creamery, of Woodward, and Deardorff Sweetcorn of Adel.

“You know I think that lately more people been demanding their food comes from close, so we’re glad to show them it does,” said Van Harden of WHO Radio. Hy-Vee’s having a spring party, and their big thing is local, local. local, and so is ours on van and Bonnie, so every half hour we talked to a local food producer..”

The day was also one to raise dollars to buy food for those in need. Hy-Vee had packaged bags of groceries for the DMARC Food Pantry.

“They’re already pre-bagged, it’s $6 for a bag of groceries, and Hy-Vee matches that so you get double the donation, said Bonnie Lucas of WHO Radio.

Local sweetcorn grower Ron Deardorff said the local farm to market movement was driven by the success of the farmers