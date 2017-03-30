× Controversy Uncovered Over Iowa Utilities Board Chair

DES MOINES, Iowa — It looks like the head of the Iowa Utilities Board may have violated the terms of her employment.

The board regulates gas, oil, and electric utilities. It was in the news most-recently for allowing Dakota Access to use eminent domain to build the Bakken oil pipeline.

This week a Senate committee canceled a hearing to confirm Iowa Utilities Board Chair Geri Huser to another two-year term.

The decision to cancel the hearing was followed by an Associated Press report. It showed that she maintained her job as a lawyer while serving on the board.

According to state law, members are supposed to dedicate their “whole time” to their position on the board.