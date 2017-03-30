× Daycare Employee Arrested After Allegedly Being Drunk at Work

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Department of Human Services is looking into the arrest of a West Des Moines daycare worker.

Police arrested 43-year-old Angela Hircock at Little Scholars Too last week. Other staff called police because of concerns Hircock was drunk.

According to the police report, tests showed she had a blood alcohol level of .37, that’s more than four times the legal limit. The report also states Hircock admitted she drank throughout the day by hiding alcohol in her water bottle.

She’s charged with child endangerment and public intoxication.