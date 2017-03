Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A new drug called Ocrevus is the first treatment developed for primary progressive mulitple sclerosis, the most aggressive form of the disease.

Doctors say the drug works especially well in people with the more common relapasing form of MS. In clinical trials it cut the number of relapses in patients nearly in half.

On Thursday on the Channel 13 News at Four nurse practitioner Meghan Kinnetz and MS sufferer Carrie Anderson joined Sonya Heithsusen to discuss the new drug.