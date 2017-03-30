Fatal Accident At Belmond Coop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Belmond man passed away Monday afternoon in an accident at a cooperative.

Dan Feller died after falling from a platform during a truck loading process of grain by-products. According to the MaxYield Belmond Facility, OSHA has completed an onsite investigation of the accident and will review over the next week.

In a statement MaxYield Cooperative CEO Keith Heim says they are offering support for team members that need it, "We offer our prayers, condolences, and deepest sympathy to Dan's family and friends. He was very much a valued member of our team and will be greatly missed."