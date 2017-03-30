× First Hatch of 2017 Underway in Decorah Eagles’ Nest

DECORAH, Iowa – Eagle watchers are anxiously awaiting the hatching of the first eaglet in the Decorah Eagles’ nest.

The Raptor Resource Project says a pip, a small hole, was discovered in one egg Thursday morning when Mom Decorah was re-positioning the eggs. It’s been almost 38 days since the first egg of the season was laid in the nest on February 20th.

The Decorah Eagles have been internet stars for years as millions of people around the world have tuned in during February to watch the RRP nest camera as the eggs are laid and then keep watching through the hatch and fledge of the eaglets.

The second egg was laid on February 23rd and the third on February 27th.

You can watch the Decorah Eagles’ Nest Cam here.