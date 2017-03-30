Governor Branstad Signs Workers’ Compensation Bill Into Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Governor Terry Branstad made it official shortly before 5:00 pm and it is yet another bill that has strongly split party lines this legislative session.

The bill essentially decreases the pay attorney's can collect in legal fees for workers' compensation cases. It reduces the fines employers are forced to pay when they are late paying disability benefits. In total it will decrease the amount the state is forced to pay to the workers' compensation fund by about $2 million dollars. It also takes aim at shoulder injuries which are extremely common at meat packing plants throughout the state of Iowa. Republicans see it as good for business while democrats believe it is a big blow to everyday Iowans. Democratic Representative Scott Ourth from Warren County said, "It's decreasing dramatically the amount of compensation and length of time that compensation will be issued. also in play are pre-existing conditions." He went on to say, "There are factors like that scattered throughout this bill. Every one of which decimates and takes away from men and women in the state of Iowa, their right to be honored for the work they do."

Representative and Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer disagreed, saying, "I'm excited about the retraining for people with shoulder injuries because I think that's a great opportunity for people to get back to work and a better outcome than being plagued with a disability that prevents you from working."

A controversial piece that would have prohibited anyone over the age of sixty-seven from collecting benefits was removed. The bill takes effect July 1, 2017.