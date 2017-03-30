× Last Chance To Vote For Altoona Charity in Bracket Challenge

ALTOONA, Iowa — Time is running out to help an Altoona charity with a $5,000 prize.

The Kids Cafe is one of two finalists in Farrell’s Extreme Bodyshaping’s charity bracket challenge. Throughout the month of March 64 charities have been battling in a Facebook vote for a $5,000 prize.

Votes are still being counted until 11:50pm Central on March 30th. You can cast your vote on Farrell’s Facebook page.

The Kids Cafe is a summer program serving eastern Polk County. They provide meals and educational opportunities for kids after school lets out for the summer.