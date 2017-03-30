Mercy Promises “Comfort” For Women at New Clinic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- Mercy Medical Center has opened the doors to its newest clinic geared toward a specific clientele.

The Mercy Comfort Health Center for Women will specialize in treating women who are "past child bearing years and living the prime of their life." They promise it will be a one stop shop for women's health care needs ranging from breast health to heart disease to menopausal consultation.

"The goal is to provide an environment that makes it comfortable and inviting to talk about those issues that might be hard to bring up," says clinic physician Dr. Valerie Stratton.

The $8.5 million project was funded through a donation from the Frank Comfort Family Foundation. It's the largest gift that Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines has ever received.