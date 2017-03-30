× Ottumwa Woman Killed in Tama County Crash

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa – An Ottumwa woman was killed in a head-on crash Wednesday in Tama County.

The accident happened around 3:45 p.m. south of Dysart. The Iowa State Patrol says a car driven by 29-year-old Sandra Morrow was traveling north on Highway 21 near its intersection with 68th Street when she crossed the center line and hit a southbound semi truck head-on.

Morrow was pronounced dead at the scene. A crash report doesn’t list any injuries for the driver of the semi, 58-year-old Mark Calvin of Morning Sun.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.