Polk County Inmates Can Use Tablets, Jailers Call Program a Win-Win

DES MOINES, Iowa — Corrections officers at the Polk County Jail say they have a new tool to help improve inmate behavior, make the jail more efficient, and give inmates something to do.

Recently the jail was given 97 tablets, free of charge, from the company Telmate.

“Any time you can bring in a tool to a corrections setting that can modify behavior and help the staff and the other inmates, it’s a great thing” said Richard Blaylock of the Polk County Sherriff’s Department.

The tablets are multi-faceted. Inmates are charged three to five cents per minute for streaming music, movies and playing games. That money goes back to Telmate. Inmates can also use the tablets to sign up for Chaplin services, attorney visits, medical requests, and access the law library for free.

“Instead of chasing a paper trail those requests go electronically right to the areas of need and it’s a quicker response” said Blaylock.

There are limitations. Inmates don’t have access to social media, email is monitored and only sent to approved contacts, and the web browser is restricted to certain websites.

Law enforcement admits there are some critics of the program who say this is too much of a luxury for inmates.

On Facebook Justin Buschmann said “Jails and prisons are becoming Hilton’s it’s ridiculous. They are there for crimes”

Paul Rieffer said “No; or possibly after all school children and households in the U.S. receive a free tablet first”.

Law enforcement disagrees.

“You have to understand, the majority of our population is awaiting trial, they haven’t been convicted of a crime yet, and anytime we can use humanizing someone as a tool for behavior we’re going to do that” said Blaylock.

Charlie Hasselman is one of those inmates, awaiting a plea hearing on forgery charges. He’s found a way to pass the time, and prepare for his future outside of jail.

“I’m studying for my SATs currently and to be able to kind of go on here and browse through tests to see where I’m at. Right now I got all the time in the world so I expect a pretty good score. I don’t know if I’m going to get there or not but I want to possibly be a doctor. The cool thing about this, it’s got your MCAT on here” said Hasselman.

This is a trial program which could expand to other jails in the state.