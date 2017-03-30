Presentations Aim to Educate Adults, Children on Cyber Safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Smart phones and devices can be found in almost everyone’s home or hand, including children, which means it’s even harder to keep private information out of the hands of strangers. A security consulting firm, Integrity, is holding several presentations at the Kirkendall Public Library in Ankeny on Thursday.

Here’s the schedule:

Presentations from 1 to 3 p.m. are geared toward adults. There will be two 20 minute presentations at 1 and 2 p.m. with opportunities for questions to follow.

Topics include:

Online Banking - Become aware of the risks that accompany online banking.

Email Phishing - Learn how to recognize phishing scams and other hoaxes designed to steal your identity.

Identity Theft - Learn about the various identity theft scams.

Presentations from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. are geared towards parents to keep their children safe on the internet. There will be two 20 minute presentations at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. with opportunities for questions to follow.

Topics include:

Social media and general privacy

Sharing only with friends and family

Understanding GPS and phones

Credit scores – Why you should check your child’s credit score.

Child settings on Internet and TV

One of the Integrity consultants, Megan Howard, said open communication about apps and internet safety is key.

“It’s not because you don’t trust them. It’s not because you want to know everything they're doing. It’s because you don’t trust the other people. You don’t trust the bad guys out there that are trying to either get in contact with your child or get sensitive important information, stuff like that,” Howard said.

Howard said it is important to set up parental controls on all devices that offer them so that kids aren’t downloading apps with viruses or running into inappropriate content.

“It’s really important that when you do go into the app store, you make sure that it’s a trusted app. You can look up reviews on it and you can see what people have commented on it so far,” Howard said.

In addition to parental controls and reviews it’s also important to check your child’s credit score.

“Children and elderly are the easiest to attack for the bad guys, because their credit scores aren’t checked regularly. So most of the time with children they don’t go check until they’re 16 or 18 and want to open a credit card or something like that. And it’s been found that people will do that, they will go to open a credit card and find that someone has already opened a credit card using their information and they already have bad credit and they don’t even know,” Howard said.