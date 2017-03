× ‘Rally for Life’ Held at State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa – Hundreds of abortion ban proponents celebrated at the Capitol Thursday.

The Family Leader hosted a Rally for Life. Participants expressed relief that Republicans seem close to passing a 20-week abortion ban.

Some were still disappointed lawmakers gave up on a measure that would ban abortion if a fetal heartbeat was detected. That would have banned abortions around six-weeks after conception.