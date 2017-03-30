× State Science Fair Developing Iowa’s Future STEM Workforce

AMES, Iowa- The floor of Hilton Coliseum was covered with science exhibits on Thursday. The 60th annual State Science Fair was held here with 700 students from 71 Junior and Senior High Schools.

The students are competing for $50,000 in scholarships and awards. Also there are award trips to the Intel Science and Engineering Fair in May in Los Angeles.

“You think sometimes our stereo-types of science fair research,” said Jay Staker of ISU Extension Outreach. “We’ve got kids here working on water quality, how to solve the problem of water runoff, cancer, and social issues.”

One student brought her research project on helping drought-plagued crops in Brazil.

“This past summer I was a Borlaug-Ruan intern in Londrina Brazil,” said Nosa Ali, who is a senior at Des Moines Central Academy. “I worked with producing drought-resistant soybeans, to help rural farmers.”

Ali said she plans to go to college and major in pre-med.

“What we’re really doing on the floor of Hilton Coliseum is economic development,” said Staker. “We’re laying the foundation for Iowa’s future, if we’re going to fill those STEM jobs that we hear from the Governor, and Lt. Governor, these are our future employees.”

The whole goal according to Science Fair Manager Andrea Spencer is to see the students to develop problem solving ability they can carry with them throughout life.