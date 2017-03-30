× Tablet Use Allowed for Polk County Jail Inmates

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Inmates at the Polk County Jail now have access to electronic tablets.

Lt. Rich Blaylock with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a company named Telmate provides the tablets to the jail free of charge. The inmates are then required to pay 3 to 5 cents per minute to the company, not the jail, to use them. The trial program began earlier this month.

Inmates can play games, watch movies, and e-mail approved contacts from the devices but do not have access to internet browsers or social media.

Inmates are also allowed free access from the tablets to sign up for classes, schedule appointments, and use the law library.

Access to the laptops is dependent on good behavior from the inmate.