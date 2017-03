Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Pedro Cardoso and Felipe Nogueira used senior night to reflect on the joy of life, not that their lives were almost taken. Cardoso and Norguiera came to Des Moines from Brazil for volleyball, "the main thing was to get an education, to go somewhere and do things in life," Cardoso said.

Cardoso and Norguiera were both heading places and enjoying life as student-athletes until last May when they were struck by a driver that was excessively speeding.