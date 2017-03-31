Altoona Kids Cafe Wins Farrell’s Charity Bracket Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa -- For the last week, the Kids Cafe in Altoona has been asking for Iowans' votes, and people responded.

On Friday morning, the cafe learned it won the Farrell's Extreme Bodyshaping Charity Bracket Challenge. For the last month, the cafe faced off against 63 other charities in a March Madness bracket vote on Facebook.

The final round ended just before midnight on Thursday, and when the votes were counted, the Kids Cafe scraped out a victory by fewer than 200 votes.

The cafe provides summer meals and educational opportunities for underprivileged kids in eastern Polk County. Cafe founder Maggie Crabb says the whole experience has turned into a gift that keeps on giving.

"We've had so many people come out of the woodwork that have expressed gratitude for our program in the community, and they didn't know about us, and now they know about us because of Jeff and Farrell's and what they've done for us," said Crabb. "And we're just gonna take this momentum and keep on going into the summer and continue to try and do good in our community with that."

Next week, the $5,000 check will be presented in an assembly at Clay Elementary School, where the project originated.

Even if you missed out on the chance to vote, you can still make a donation online at altoonakidscafe.com.