× Cedar Rapids Woman Killed in Rollover Crash

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids woman is dead following a rollover crash.

Troopers say 19-year-old Justine Bonner was driving along Highway 13 when she lost control of her vehicle and rolled over the median. Bonner died at the scene.

A male passenger was not seriously hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.