Child Suffers Minor Injuries When Car Crashes Into Building

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police were called out Friday morning after a car crashed into an apartment building resulting in a minor injury to a child.

It happened around 8:45 a.m. at 3201 30th at the Oakview Terrace apartments. Police say the driver of the car, a woman in her 20s, thought the car was in reverse when she hit the accelerator but instead rocketed forward into the brick apartment building.

Two children were on a bed in the room the car crashed into. A 20-month-old suffered minor injuries and an 8-month-old was uninjured.

Police say the driver likely won’t be charged in the incident.