Clive Honored as River Town of the Year

CLIVE, Iowa -- It may not be what you typically think of as a river town, but next week Clive will be honored with the River Town of the Year award.

The group Iowa Rivers Revival is recognizing city leaders for their work along Walnut Creek. The work has included investment in the Greenbelt Park, trails, and efforts to stop erosion and stabilize the banks of the creek.

Photos in the above video show the difference between the bank in 2012 and two years later, after restoration work was complete.

The rocks along the bank prevent erosion, and the grassy area allows for easier access to the creek.