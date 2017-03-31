× Crews Called to Put Out Fire at Saylor Township Fire Department

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters from Ankeny and Altoona were called out early Friday morning to help put out flames at another fire department.

Mutual aid was called out to the Saylor Township Fire Department at 211 54th Street around 5:15 a.m. when the fire was discovered.

Officials on scene say the fire started after crews were cleaning up a grill Thursday night that was to be used during a pancake breakfast Saturday. A grill cleaning brick was discarded in a box of rags and sparked the fire.

There is smoke damage and charring to part of the fire station.

The department still plans to hold its Saturday pancake breakfast.