Dallas County Bringing Proposition of New Law Enforcement Center to a Vote

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa -- Absentee ballots are now available in Dallas County as voters are asked to approve funding for a new law enforcement center.

This is the county's fourth attempt to build a new jail since 2013. Voters in the nation's fifth fastest growing county have never voted to approve a new jail.

If this year's effort is successful, the nearly $23 million project would expand the capacity of the jail from 36 to 130. The measure needs 60% approval to pass.

People not voting early will be able to cast a ballot in person on May 2nd.