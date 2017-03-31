× Des Moines Man Charged in Ankeny Home Invasion

ANKENY, Iowa — A Des Moines man is charged in a home invasion in Ankeny.

Police say a mother and her two children were in the home when Christopher Carmona, 30, broke in on Thursday night. Police say the mother fled the home, leaving her two children behind.

When police arrived, they say Carmona confronted officers with a knife. Police used a taser to disarm him and make the arrest.

The two children were uninjured.

Carmona is charged with burglary, child endangerment, and domestic assault.