IOWA -- Although the recent wet weather may not have made people want to spend time outside, summer--and time for outdoor activities--is just around the corner.

Campers anxious to reserve spots for the Fourth of July weekend can do so now. The DNR accepts reservations three months ahead of guests' first night's stay.

Campers wanting access to electricity should act quickly, as those sites fill up the fastest.

However, parks keep between 25-50% of the sites available for walk-up camping only.