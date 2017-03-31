Family Speaks Out After Car Crashes Through Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After a car crashed halfway through an apartment wall in a stunning accident, the scene looked unsurvivable.

However, a Des Moines couple and two of their children walked away from the crash with only minor injuries, after the car was left dangling over their bed with bricks and glass scattered across the room.

Channel 13's Mike DaSilva was there when one family member got her first look at the wreckage.

"I don't really know what to say, I thought someone died or something," said 14-year-old Veronica Gbayee. "I started getting, like, scared for a second because, like, probably someone broke in or something, and then you tell me like a car goes in the window."

Veronica, who was not home at the time of the crash, was left stunned when she found out what happened and saw photos of the incident. Her father, Sumo Rennie, described the terrifying experience.

"The car was on top of us. We were laying down. I'm kinda surprised, the car was on top and we all was underneath," he said.

Sumo, his wife, and kids were in bed at the time the car came crashing in.

"Actually I was sitting on the bed and three of them were laying down, and when I look I saw the car rushing through my window, and my son, he was laying down on the car. I was kind of confused. I pulled my son and my daughter up and my son is doing okay, I'm kind of shocked that he's okay but I tell God thank you that everything is going good," said Sumo.

"It was kind of scary because I heard a loud crashing sound and I wasn't sure what happened this time, and when I realized a car went through the window it made me kind of nervous because, you know, I have kids and I had actually wanted to live in a lower apartment originally," said neighbor Melynda Clute.

Sumo says he and his family suffered minor injuries.

"They're in the hospital, they're doing okay," he said. "I talk to the doctor, they're doing okay, man, but I just give God praise, you know, it could have been worse."