Iowa Sisters Reunited After 75 Years Apart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUBUQUE, Iowa -- Two Iowa sisters met at the airport this week after nearly eight decades apart.

The reunion was 75 years in the making, and KWWL's Brad Hanson was there for the emotional moment.

If Jan White seems a bit nervous, it's because she's been waiting her whole life for this day.

"I'm seeing my sister for the first time in 75 years, which is awesome," she said.

Jan and Dee were separated when they were just four and three years old. Jan never stopped searching, and finally tracked down her sister.

"When I first heard her voice on the phone, I just fell apart. I said, 'I've loved you all my life, and I prayed for you,'" Jan said.

At long last, the sisters are reunited as if they never skipped a beat, describing the occasion as "unbelievable."

Jan says the DNA test they took to find Dee has also revealed a number of other relatives, so their family members will get together this weekend.