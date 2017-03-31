Iowa Students Get Unique WWI History Lesson at Gold Star Military Museum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSTON, Iowa -- Iowa students got a history lesson that they could not have gotten out of a history book.

Students from across the state went to Camp Dodge in Johnston on Friday to tour the Gold Star Military Museum as part of the commemoration of the United States' entrance into World War I. This took place 100 years ago on April 6th, 1917.

Students learned about the life of a soldier from people dressed in authentic WWI uniforms.

Historian Tom Clegg says it is impossible to understand the value of freedom unless you first understand the cost of winning and keeping it.

"It's a cliche to say that freedom isn't free. And I agree. It's also never paid for entirely. It's paid for in installments," said Clegg. "Generation after generation of young men and women not much older than the students we'll be with today have laid aside their freedoms and rights, put on the uniform to go and defend the freedom and rights that are the result of that idea that our society is founded upon."

Approximately 114,000 Iowans served during the Great War.