Kid Rock Booked for Iowa State Fair Grandstand Gig

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced the artist who will close out the 2017 State Fair’s grandstand performances.

Kid Rock is set to take the stage on the final day of the fair, August 20th. The rocker is known for hits like “Cowboy,” “Bawitdaba,” and the collaboration with Sheryl Crow, “Picture”.

The show will be Kid Rock’s second stop at the Iowa State Fair, he last performed in 2004.

Tickets go on sale April 7th and are priced $90, $70, and $62. Find more information here.

