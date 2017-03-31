Kid Rock Booked for Iowa State Fair Grandstand Gig
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Iowa State Fair has announced the artist who will close out the 2017 State Fair’s grandstand performances.
Kid Rock is set to take the stage on the final day of the fair, August 20th. The rocker is known for hits like “Cowboy,” “Bawitdaba,” and the collaboration with Sheryl Crow, “Picture”.
The show will be Kid Rock’s second stop at the Iowa State Fair, he last performed in 2004.
Tickets go on sale April 7th and are priced $90, $70, and $62. Find more information here.
Here are the other grandstand shows:
- KING & COUNTRY (August 10)
- Nickelback (August 11)
- I Love the 90s featuring Vanilla Ice, Salt N Pepa, Color Me Badd, Tone Loc & Young MC (August 12)
- Pentatonix (August 13)
- Grand Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull (August 16)
- Alabama (August 17)
- Little Big Town (August 18)
- John Mellencamp (August 19)