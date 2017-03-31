Mahaska County Hospital Closing Geriatric Psychiatry Unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSKALOOSA, Iowa -- Friday is the last day for the inpatient geriatric psychiatry unit in Oskaloosa.

The Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital is closing the unit known as Vision Quest, an eight-bed unit that specialized in diagnosis and care of seniors with mental health issues.

Hospital leaders say this was a financial decision in light of changes in payments by Medicare Advantage plans.

MHP says most of their patients came from outside Mahaska County last year.

Mental health care has been a growing concern in the state. In a recent mental health report, Iowa ranked the second worst state in care.