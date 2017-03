Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARION COUNTY, Iowa -- Marion County firefighters pulled off a successful grain bin rescue on Friday evening.

According to KNIA Radio, a man in his 70s became trapped in the grain bin near Otley around 5 p.m.

Crews cut holes in the bin, draining it partially in order to reach the victim.

KNIA says the man was alert and talking to rescuers at the scene.