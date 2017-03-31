Mercy to Take Over Healthy Living Center in Clive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- After seven years, the Greater YMCA of Des Moines will end its partnership with Mercy Hospital at the Healthy Living Center in Clive.

"Our goal for the Mercy Healthy Living Center is to offer members a more integrated and medically-focused approach to their fitness, health and wellness,” said Gregg Lagan, Mercy Spokesman. “We will encourage medical expert involvement to offer wellness and clinical services with a greater focus on disease prevention and making healthy lifestyle changes."

The new facility will be called Mercy Health and Fitness Center, and will be run by a company from Minnesota.

In the beginning, the changes will be minor, including new signs, murals, and some equipment, but things will remain mostly the same. Long term, this will adjust into more of a rehab and training facility. Starting on Saturday, Mercy will collect the dues and run the facility.

Lagan says there will be no increase in current memberships rates until at least July, and if there is an increase, it will be no more than $1. The members who decide to continue enrollment at the Mercy Wellness will retain limited access to YMCA facilities until the end of 2018.

As far as employees go, we are told a vast majority of them will be provided with employment. Some will work at new facility, others will be hired on by Mercy, and the remaining employees will be relocated to surrounding YMCA locations.

