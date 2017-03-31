Police Searching for Suspects in Potentially-Related String of Robberies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects in connection to a string of convenience store robberies.

The Des Moines Police Department said detectives from both agencies are investigating nine robberies that have happened since February 25th, seven of which occurred in Des Moines and two within Polk County jurisdiction.

Evidence indicates some–if not all–of the robberies are related, and police say the frequency of the events has recently increased.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the suspects is asked to contact Des Moines police at 515-283-4811, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333, or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com.