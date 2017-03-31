Starbucks Adds New “Medicine Ball” Drink to Menu

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNITED STATES -- If a spring cold or allergies have you feeling sick, a trip to Starbucks might be just what you need to get back on your feet.

The coffee giant has added a drink called The Medicine Ball to its menu. The recipe was shared on social media so many times the chain decided to add to the menu.

There is no actual medicine in the drink, but here's the recipe in case you need to help out your barista:

-1 venti cup filled with half hot water and half steamed lemonade

-1 bag of Teavana jade citrus mint tea

-1 bag of Teavana peach tranquility tea

-1 packet of honey

-pump of peppermint