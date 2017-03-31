Three Fort Dodge Teens Arrested After Gun-Related Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Three Fort Dodge teens were arrested after an incident with a gun on Thursday night.

Police say the incident began when a 17-year-old pointed a gun at someone. He was then taken into custody, and two 15-year-olds with him were detained.

While in the squad car, one of the younger teens broke a window and hurt his hand.

All three teens face charges.

The 17-year-old faces two felonies, as well as four additional charges from two separate incidents within the last week. He was transferred to a juvenile detention center, and the younger two were released to their parents.