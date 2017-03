Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Iowa Wild are just a small percentage out of the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

They're hoping a 19 year old rookie can help them make a playoff push in the final 8 games.

Luke Kunin was signed to a 3 year deal on March 23rd and immediately shipped to Iowa.

Kunin is a 1st round pick out of Wisconsin and considered to be one of the top prospects in the game.