WEST DES MOINES - West Des Moines and Valley high school are the pioneers for high school lacrosse in the state of Iowa.

Tiger lacrosse was started 9 years ago and continues to grow each year.

This year WDM LAX has a brand new facility to call home. A brand new all turf field with markings specifically for lacrosse. It's the first turf field in the state designed entirely for lacrosse.

Valley lost to Creighton Prep on Saturday 5-4 in OT.