× Dallas County Sheriff’s Office Offering Tours of Jail Facility

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office plans to take voters inside the facility they could vote to replace next month.

Voters head to the polls on May 2nd to decide on a new law enforcement center for the county. To help explain why the county needs the new jail, the sheriff’s office will give tours of the current one on Sunday, beginning at 5 p.m.

Officials hope the tours will give voters an understanding of the limitations for staff, as well as safety issues present in the existing facility.

If it gets the 60% needed to pass, the new $23 million complex would expand jail capacity and save the county the money spent transferring inmates to Story County.

This is the fourth attempt to build a new jail since 2013.