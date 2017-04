Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Heartland Swing Festival is making its way to Des Moines later this week! The event features a beginner's dance class, a competition, and a chance to learn about some of the history of swing dancing.

Jill and Travis Belgarde and event organizer Rae Mullica stopped by to tell us more about the event and teach Channel 13's Jodi Whitworth a few new moves.

Event information:

Val Air Ballroom

April 6-9th

heartlandswingfestival.com