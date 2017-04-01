Dancers Raise Awareness for Child Abuse Prevention

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa.--

Saturday hundreds of students and parents showed up to Harding Middle School.

The goal was to promote Hip Hop dancing in the Metro and raise awareness for child abuse.

It was the first year for the Break Dance Battle, and students there said it was the perfect space to show off their dance moves.

For some, the event meant much more than that.

"They feel like they have family, like when they are break dancing with the group they feel like they have people to back them up," Said Nicholas To Harding Middle School Student.

According to national child abuse statistics, the number of children being abused is up from 6 million in 2016, to more than 7 million in 2017.

We found nearly 6 percent of those cases are among middle school aged kids.

"Doing events like this allows our community to see our kids as members of the community, and more than just kids that just run around the neighborhood, it really gives kids a voice," Said Cassie Kendzor Harding Middle School teacher.

Organizers said, its events like these that really help kids.

"It's help me connect with my friends a lot more and get out of the house a lot," said David Cavan, Harding Middle School student.

While also giving students a space to express themselves.