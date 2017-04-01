× Girls in Science Day Gives Metro Students Hands-On Experience at Des Moines University

DES MOINES, Iowa — The metro’s future doctors and scientists could be found at Des Moines University on Saturday.

More than 200 female students from local public schools took part in Girls in Science Day at the university. For the past decade, the event has given young girls hands-on experience with careers in math, science, and health care.

Over 100 DMU volunteers guided the students from fourth through seventh grades through different stations. Each one offered a different simulation like how to do an ultrasound or extract DNA from a specimen.

Organizers say the girls participate in a survey at the end of the event, and results show a spike in their interest in health careers.