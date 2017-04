Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Before the Harlem Globetrotters head to Wells Fargo Arena on Friday, one member of the team stopped by the studio to share a few tricks with Jodi Whitworth.

Zeus McClurkin has been with the Globetrotters for six years, and says the game is for fans of all ages. Take a look at the video for a taste of what you can expect to see when the team is in town!

Event information

Friday, April 7th

7 p.m.

Wells Fargo Arena

Tickets start at $26.50