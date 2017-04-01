Hong Kong Residents Celebrate International Pillow Fight Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HONG KONG -- As many people dodged pranks this April Fools' Day, dozens dodged pillows in Hong Kong.

Saturday marked the 7th International Pillow Fight Day, so people gathered in Hong Kong dressed in costume and armed with their best pillow to battle in a frenzy of fluff and feathers.

The organizer calls it a good way to let off steam and get the community together.

International Pillow Fight Day is an annual event held in cities around the world and is organized by the Urban Playground Movement.