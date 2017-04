Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa has joined 15 other states in opposing the latest version of President Trump's travel ban.

Attorneys General from 16 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief on Friday with the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The brief urges judges to reject a request by the Trump administration to let the ban take effect while the court considers its appeal.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in Hawaii extended his previous decision to block the executive order.