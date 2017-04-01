Tallgrass Theatre Group Brings ‘Women Playing Hamlet’ to West Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Tallgrass Theatre Group's premiere of Women Playing Hamlet--and the first time the show has been performed in Iowa--opened on Friday, and two of the play's stars came to the studio to talk about the performance and what you can expect to see.

Ruthellen Cunnally and Arlene McAtee say the show is much more than women performing the typical Hamlet play; instead, it follows a 29-year-old woman as she is cast in the iconic role in New York City.

Event information:

Friday and Saturday, April 1-15th

7:30 p.m.

Rex Mathes Auditorium, 1401 Vine Street, West Des Moines

Tickets from $17

www.tallgrasstheatre.org