Columbian Death Toll Climbs After Extensive Flooding Destroys Communities

COLOMBIA — The death toll is rising in Colombia, where extensive flooding wiped out entire towns this week.

Flood water flowed through some streets like a river, caused by heavy rains that destroyed upstream river levees.

The wall of water and mud washed away homes, knocked out power, and forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

Crews are going through debris, searching for victims, and trying to recover the bodies of people who were swept away. Police have already confirmed the deaths of more than 200 people, and that number is still expected to rise.

Colombia’s president toured the damage on Sunday and met with some of the victims. He also called for the country’s military to help with recovery efforts and to help prepare for even more rain as well as likely additional flooding.