EF2 Tornado Destroys Virginia Church, Damages Homes

VIRGINIA -- The National Weather Service confirmed an EF2 tornado hit Chesapeake and Virginia Beach on Friday night.

In Chesapeake, the Real Life Christian Church was destroyed after the building collapsed and part of the roof was blown off.

Overall, officials say at least 50 homes were damaged and the storm left a long trail of debris in its path.

Neighbors say they are in shock.

"The insurance company thus far has given us preliminarily that it's a total loss. So at this point we think that even the steel structures that are left, they're beyond repair, so it's going to be a restart," said the church's executive director Brett Coats.

No injuries have been reported.