Festival of Cheese Celebrates Iowa Businesses

URBANDALE, Iowa -- On Saturday, approximately 300 people in the metro gathered together for the Festival of Cheese.

This is the fourth annual day to celebrate cheese, and everything from cheese fondue to a wine tasting to a melting cheese raclette could be found at the festival.

Guests said it was not just about the food itself, but more about the community.

"They are from all over Iowa. These events are meant to showcase only-Iowa companies, small businesses, producers, and farmers."

The festival also offered cheese fans a chance to learn about seven styles of cheese during a seminar. Along with Iowa-made cheeses, the festival also included other locally made foods and beverages.