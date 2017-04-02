Five Injured in Overnight Des Moines Shooting, Victims Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines police are investigating a shooting at bar that sent five people to the hospital.

The shooting took place at J&J Pizza in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at approximately 3:01 a.m.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunshots and witnesses on the scene told Channel 13 there were multiple shooters inside the bar.

Two victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance and three others were later transported to the hospital by private vehicle. All the victims had gunshot wounds, but are expected to survive.

The victims have been identified as Samira Goldman, 18, Barry Adair Jr., 27, Reinaldo Villarreal III, 21, Donnie Blanco, 27, and Ceron Williams, 25.

Police are still investigating the incident and interviewing witnesses. Investigators have recovered multiple firearms, more then 40 shell casings, and evidence of illegal narcotics activity.

No arrests have yet been made.