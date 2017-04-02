Freedom to Believe Rally Held to Bring Together Community Members from All Backgrounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A rally in the metro on Sunday focused on bringing people of different backgrounds and religions together.

The Freedom to Believe rally took place this afternoon at the state Capitol, where the rain eventually forced the event inside.

The rally was held in response to threatening letters left at a metro Islamic center and anti-Semitic messages targeting an Iowa synagogue, and was intended to support people of all faiths and their right to practice their religions without fear of persecution.